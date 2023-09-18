22 bags of banned gutka recovered from car

MIRPURKHAS - A team of CIA police found 22 bags of banned gutka locally called safina betel nut in a car Mirpurkhas on Sunday. According to officials, on the instructions of SSP Mirpurkhas Adil Memon, CIA Police led by in-charge CIA Inayat Ali Zardari, raided the area of Kot Ghulam Muhammad Police Station late at night and recovered 22 bags of banned gutka safina from the car. Police arrested Abdul Waheed Brohi, a resident of Quetta and Amir Khan Brohi, a resident of Nushki Balochistan and took custody of the vehicle. A has been registered in Kot Ghulam Muhammad Police Station. Further probe was underway.