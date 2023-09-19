Tuesday, September 19, 2023
IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran’s post-arrest bail petition

Monitoring Desk
September 19, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The Islamabad High Court Monday issued a notice to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on PTI chief Imran Khan’s petition seeking post-arrest bail in the cipher case. The court’s notices came during the hearing of Khan’s bail petition chal­lenging the special court’s decision in the said case last week. The plea was filed by Imran on Saturday last and was fixed for hearing today.

The special court — established under the Offi­cial Secrets Act — had rejected the post-arrest bail pleas of Khan and his party’s Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the case of the missing ci­pher. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued notic­es in response to the plea filed by lawyer Salman Safdar on behalf of the PTI chief.

The PTI chief’s legal team repeatedly urged for an early hearing of the case, following which the IHC chief justice emphasised that there is a prop­er procedure in place, and the case will be decid­ed accordingly.

