Pakistan, Turkiye agree to deepen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a telephone conversation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha to exchange Eid greetings with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan.

The two ministers reviewed the bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye, a Foreign Office press release said. During the conversation, they expressed satisfaction on the robust strategic partnership between the two countries and agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation and engagement across multiple domains.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov to exchange greetings for Eid-ul-Azha. The two ministers also discussed the state of bilateral relations and the tremendous potential for collaboration in areas such as trade, investment, energy, and connectivity. They also agreed to further enhance mutually beneficial cooperation and advance high level engagement and dialogue, a Foreign Office press release said.