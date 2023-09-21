Justice Mansoor to participate in Global Constitutionalism Seminar 2023 at Yale University

ISLAMABAD - Supreme Court of Pakistan judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah is on a study tour to the United States till the 1st of Oc­tober. He will participate in the four-day Global Constitution­alism Seminar 2023 to be held at Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA. Justice Shah will moderate one of the sessions on ‘equality and rights’ as a discussion leader.

During his tour, he will be speaking at the Pardee School at the Boston University on Sep­tember 25, regarding Pakistan’s developing jurisprudence and the future law reforms. He will also be teaching the comparative law class at Harvard Law School along with Prof Intisar Rabb of the Harvard Law School on compara­tive constitutionalism and Sharia Law. He also intends to attend a workshop designed to ex­plore a project regarding developing a portal for Pakistan case with the most modern re­search facility in collaboration with Harvard Law School and the Supreme Court of Paki­stan. (Pakistan Courts Project). He shall return to Pakistan on 1st October, 2023.