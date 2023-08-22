Number of Congo virus patients rising in Balochistan

QUETTA - Two more suspected Congo virus patients have been ad­mitted to Fatima Jinnah Chest Hospital Quetta FJCHQ. The number of positive cases re­ported this year has mounted to 28, FJCHQ sources told me­dia. According to the admin­istration, Hamza, 22, a resi­dent of Quetta, and Naseeba, 30, resident of Loralai were shifted to the hospital last night in a critical condition due to the complaint of bleed­ing from the nose and mouth. The blood samples of the pa­tients brought to the hospi­tal suspected of Congo virus have been sent for laboratory tests, the sources said. They noted that as many as 28 cas­es of Congo virus have been reported so far this year, in which 10 patients have died.