ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Monday advised the tourists and travellers venturing into the Northern Areas of the country to use Karakoram Highway (KKH) to avoid any inconvenience and untoward situation.

According to an advisory of the PTDC, Babusar Gilgit-Baltistan Road was closed for all kind of traffic due to recent floods that submerged a major portion of the thoroughfare leading to the scenic tourism magnet.