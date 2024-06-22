Punjab to get 3,000 buses in five years: Bilal Akbar

Punjab Transport Minister on Saturday said the government had planned to introduce 3,000 buses in the province under a five-year plan – a move that will greatly help the low-income groups amid skyrocketing cost of living and complete absence of mass transit systems barring the incomplete ones in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan.

Addressing a press conference along with Information Minister Azma Bokhari, Bilal said electric buses – which are a part of the overall plan – would start running in Lahore by December.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has already approved an initial project to introduce public transport system across Punjab, under which 657 environment-friendly buses will start running on the roads of Lahore, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur and other cities – thus fulfilling one of promises she had made in her first speech.

It is not just better transport service, as the modern buses are going to also help tackle the pollution problem and climate change challenge.

High pollution levels around the year, which develops the hazardous smog phenomenon in Punjab from October till January, are causing health hazard and overburdening the existing vulnerable healthcare system.