305175 complaints resolved under CS complaint cell

KARACHI - The Chief Secretary Sindh Complaint Cell has received a total of 351457 complaints, out of which 305175 have been resolved. According to a Chief Secretary (CS) Spokesman, the Cell directly received 21,457 complaints since 2019 and out of which, 9788 complaints had been resolved.

10,000 complaints were in the process of verification out of which 1263 complaints had been sent to various departments. The relief had been provided to the complainants by taking prompt action on 9788 complaints by the administration.

The Spokesman said that the people could send their complaints online and by post to the Chief Secretary Complaint Cell for their resolution.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary Complaint Cell received 3,30000 complaints from the Prime Minister Complaint Cell out of them 2,95387 complaints had been resolved.