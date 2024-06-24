ITP launch campaign against underage motorcyclists

ISLAMABAD - The officials of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) took prompt action against underage motorcyclists and drivers and imposed fines on them under the campaign of Special Traffic education and enforcement, informed a police spokesman on Sunday. Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ITP launched a special traffic education and enforcement campaign in order to solve the traffic related problems faced by the citizens on roads, he added. He said that, campaign is underway against underage bikers, those involved in rash driving and violating traffic rules. Under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk, zonal DSP’s are ensuring strict action against those violating traffic rules. In this regard, Islamabad Police already formed special squads to set up special roadblocks in major highways and squares of Islamabad in order to take strict legal action against underage drivers and other traffic rules violators. Pamphlets and leaflets are being distributed to create awareness among citizens. While various teams of the education wing are spreading awareness about road safety rules among the road users. Following the efforts of these measures, several underage motorcyclists and traffic rules violators were fined, while unregistered bikes were also impounded at different police stations.

CTO Islamabad urged parents to fulfill their responsibility, while also abiding by the law and forbidding the minor children to drive a car or motorbike. He added that the purpose of such a campaign was aimed to protect the precious lives of citizens.