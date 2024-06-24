I am writing to raise concerns about public safety in our community. Recently, crime rates have been rising, and many people feel unsafe in their neighborhoods. This is a serious issue that needs immediate attention.

One area that needs improvement is police practices. It’s important that our police officers are well-trained and equipped to handle various situations fairly and effectively. Building trust between the police and the community is essential for maintaining safety and ensuring justice.

Another critical area is our emergency response system. Quick and efficient responses during emergencies can save lives. However, there have been instances where response times were too slow, and help did not arrive when needed. We must ensure that our emergency services are adequately staffed and funded so they can respond promptly.

It’s time for our local leaders to take action. By improving police practices, enhancing our emergency response systems, and supporting community programs, we can make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

AYESHA EHTISHAM,

Karachi.