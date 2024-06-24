Rs951.2m imposed on 9,323 electricity thieves: Fesco

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs.951.2 million fine on 9,323 elec­tricity thieves caught during last 288 days of an­ti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region. FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Sunday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in six circles of its region and during 288 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 9323 power pilferers including 49 elec­tricity thieves during last 24 hours. The company had imposed a total fine of Rs.951.2 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 21.7 million in addition to getting cases registered against 9132 accused. The police had arrested 6974 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.678 million. Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 2230 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.223.4 million on them under the head of 5190,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1707 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.173 million under 4256,000 detection units. Similarly, 1054 cases of electricity theft were de­tected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.107.2 million under 3044,000 detection units. He further said that 1355 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.144.8 million under 3120,000 detection units. In Mianwali Circle, 2349 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.226.7 million for 4690,000 detection units. The FESCO teams also caught 628 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.75.8 million for 1480,000 detection units, spokesman added.