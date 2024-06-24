Monday, June 24, 2024
Two killed as tourist vehicle plunges into ditch

Agencies
June 24, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   A tourist vehicle on Sunday, lost control and plunged into a deep ditch in Abbottabad, killing two tourists and injuring three others, including two women. According to private news channel and rescue officials, all the ill-fated passengers belonged to one family from Rawalpindi. The rescue teams reached the spot immediately after the incident reported and started the rescue operation. The rescue team took out the dead bodies and the injured from the ditch and shifted them to the hospital.

Agencies

