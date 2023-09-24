PAF contingent returns after participation in exercise Bright Star-2023

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent landed back at an operational air base after successful participation in the multinational tri-services air exercise Bright Star 2023, held in Egypt.

According to a press release, the exercise brought together 30 nations from across the globe, fostering camaraderie and showcasing the prowess of participating armed forces. The distinguished event showcased the remarkable performance of PAF’s contingent, consisting of skilled combat pilots, proficient air defence controllers, and adept technical ground crew, who demonstrated pride and professional excellence as a unified team while operating advanced JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.

The primary objective of the exercise was to promote interoperability and facilitate knowledge sharing among participating countries. Throughout the exercise, PAF’s air and ground crew consistently demonstrated exceptional air combat capabilities, effectively highlighting the impressive strengths of Pakistan’s esteemed asset, the JF- 17 Thunder fighter aircraft. Engaging in rigorous training and immersive, realistic aerial warfare scenarios, the PAF contingent reaffirmed its preparedness to address contemporary air warfare challenges, underlining its unwavering commitment to serving the cause of global peace and security.

The resounding triumph of PAF’s crew in the Bright Star exercise within the realm of aerial warfare serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication and operational proficiency. Pakistan Air Force’s participation in the exercise underscores its ability to adapt to cutting-edge advancements in air combat and its willingness to establish strong partnerships with the international community in order to effectively address the evolving challenges of aerial warfare in the modern world, said the press release.