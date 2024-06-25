Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Governor Tessori invites UAE investors to invest in Sindh

OUR STAFF REPORT
June 25, 2024
KARACHI    -   Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori has extended an invitation to investors from the United Arab Emirates to invest in the province, assuring them of full support and cooperation from the government. This invitation was made during a one-on-one meeting with UAE Ambassador Ibrahim Salem Alzaabi. Upon Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s arrival at the UAE Embassy in Islamabad, he was warmly welcomed by the ambassador. During their meeting, they discussed bilateral relations, increasing trade, investment opportunities, and other important issues. They also talked about foreign investment in Sindh under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori highlighted that 60 percent of Pakistan’s population is youth, and the government is committed to empowering them with skills.

