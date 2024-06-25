PDF organises first official dodgeball workshop in Lahore

NEW YORK - The Pakistan Dodgeball Federation (PDF) has organised its first official workshop in Lahore, marking a significant milestone in the promotion and development of dodgeball in the country.

This two-day event, held at the MTFA, featured comprehensive coaching and referee courses, with active participation from male and female officials from across Punjab. The primary objective of the workshop was to raise awareness and foster enthusiasm for dodgeball, ensuring the sport’s growth at both grassroots and competitive levels.

The event was inaugurated by esteemed dignitaries, including the President of Pakistan Dodgeball Federation, Mian Rizwan, Executive Director of Pakistan Baseball Federation, Moazzam Khan Klair, Secretary of PBF, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, Founder of Pakistan Dodgeball in Pakistan, Aamir Bhatti, and PRO Amjad Nawaz Khan.

Khalid Ameer Ahmed Khan, a dodgeball official, expressed his gratitude to all participants for their dedication and enthusiasm. He delivered an enlightening lecture on the intricacies of the sport and the objectives of the workshop, setting a positive tone for the event. “The energy and commitment shown by all attendees are truly commendable. This workshop is a pivotal step in establishing a strong foundation for dodgeball in Pakistan,”he remarked.