Tuesday, June 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Terrorists who martyred three ANF personnel arrested

Terrorists who martyred three ANF personnel arrested
Web Desk
12:35 AM | June 25, 2024
National

Three terrorists involved in martyrdom of three personnel of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) have been arrested.

The suspected perpetrators have been identified as Gull Farman, Bilal and Syed Abid.

The suspects belonged to Gujrat district and were attempting to flee to Iran from Gwadar.

They had killed three ANF men on GT Road, near Domali Motorway. The ANF personnel were standing on a security barrier for checking suspects when the terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on them.

As a result of their firing, three ANF men were martyred 10 days ago. After the incident, law enforcement agencies had launched a manhunt for the arrest of fleeing terrorists.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1719204660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024