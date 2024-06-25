Terrorists who martyred three ANF personnel arrested

Three terrorists involved in martyrdom of three personnel of Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) have been arrested.

The suspected perpetrators have been identified as Gull Farman, Bilal and Syed Abid.

The suspects belonged to Gujrat district and were attempting to flee to Iran from Gwadar.

They had killed three ANF men on GT Road, near Domali Motorway. The ANF personnel were standing on a security barrier for checking suspects when the terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on them.

As a result of their firing, three ANF men were martyred 10 days ago. After the incident, law enforcement agencies had launched a manhunt for the arrest of fleeing terrorists.