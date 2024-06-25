Usman Khawaja backs Babar Azam amidst Pakistan cricket turmoil

New York - Australia’s left-handed opener, Usman Khawaja, has voiced his support for to continue as Pakistan’s white-ball captain despite the team’s disappointing performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. Speaking at an event in Melbourne on Monday, Khawaja emphasized the importance of stability in Pakistan cricket and expressed confidence in Babar Azam’s leadership abilities. “It’s Babar Azam’s decision to captain, and if he believes he can, he should,” Khawaja stated. The Pakistan-born Australian cricketer highlighted the challenges faced by the Pakistan team due to frequent changes in the selection committee, staff, and players. “From an outsider’s perspective, there are constant changes in Pakistan cricket. Stability is crucial for performance, and without it, players struggle to perform. Unfortunately, Pakistan cricket rarely experiences stability,” Khawaja remarked.

Babar Azam’s captaincy has been under intense scrutiny following Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup. The 2009 champions had a tumultuous start, losing their opening match against co-hosts the USA in a Super Over. This was followed by a heartbreaking defeat to arch-rivals India at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9. Despite securing victories against Canada and Ireland, Pakistan’s early losses ultimately prevented them from advancing to the Super Eights stage, prompting questions about Babar Azam’s future as captain. Khawaja’s support for underscores the need for continuity and confidence in leadership, suggesting that stability is key to unlocking the team’s full potential.