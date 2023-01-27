Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was an “economic hitman” as his government’s wrong policies had ruined the national economy, and caused extreme inflation and depreciation of the rupee.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s criticism of the coalition government’s economic policies, she said, “Time has come to bring the economic hitman out of his home and send him to the jail for his unforgivable crimes.”

She said Imran Khan was a “liar” and “foreign agent”, who had been trying to present himself as innocent. It was he who had caused extreme inflation by ruining the national economy during his government’s tenure.

“Imran Khan should be ashamed of himself while lecturing others on the economy,” she said while reiterating that he had failed to fulfill the promises of creating 10 million jobs, constructing five million homes, and ending corruption in 90 days of his government.

As regards the concerns expressed by Imran Khan on the current state of the economy, she said he should have been more concerned while looting the national exchequer and Toshakhana.

The minister asked Imran Khan why he did not get scared when both his wife Bushra Bibi and her friend Farah Gogi were minting billions for appointments at official posts in Punjab. “Why did he not get scared when he invested 3 million dollars of the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in a private business?” she questioned.

Imran Khan should tell the nation what were the rates of dollar, flour, sugar, petrol, and electricity in 2018, she added.

Every lie of the “foreign agent” had been exposed, she remarked. Ironically, the “foreign agent”, who himself while in his home, was asking the people to come out of their houses, the minister concluded. “The foreign agent knows that he will no longer have the freedom to churn out lie if he comes out of his home.”