UN report highlights TTP's growing strength amid Afghan Taliban's rule

A recent report from a United Nations committee has supported Islamabad's position on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), stating that the TTP was emboldened by the Afghan Taliban's takeover of Kabul and aimed to control the former federally administered tribal areas.

The report also raised concerns about the possibility of the TTP merging with Al-Qaeda to form an umbrella organization that would harbor various militant groups in South Asia. Member states are worried that if the TTP continues to have a safe haven in Afghanistan, it could pose a regional threat.

According to the report, some member states believe that the TTP might serve as an umbrella for several foreign groups, possibly even merging with al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), all while evading control attempts by the Taliban.

The report highlighted how other terrorist groups are using the cover of the TTP to operate in Afghanistan. The TTP, after reunifying with several splinter groups, aims to regain control of territory in Pakistan, leveraging the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan.

It is suggested that AQIS may be guiding the TTP in carrying out increased attacks within Pakistan, and the TTP terrorists were utilizing training camps of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) in Afghanistan's Kunar province.

The threat extends beyond immediate neighbors, with the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant-Khorasan's ability to project threats into the region and even Europe, making the situation in Afghanistan more complex.

Additionally, the report notes that there is little distinction between members of different terrorist groups, making cooperation among them quite practical, contrary to some media and intellectual circles' theories.

The report points out that some sanctioned terrorist groups are providing support to the TTP as a tactic to avoid control by the Afghan Taliban.