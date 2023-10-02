Maryam terms Nawaz panacea to Pakistan’s woes

PML-N Senior Vice President says more powerful Nawaz returning to Pakistan n He left accountability of his tormentors to Almighty Allah.
LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Sunday launched its political campaign with public gathering in Lahore to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s return by mobilising political workers through a series of rallies across the province. In this regard PML-N held a political demonstration organised by the PML-N Youth Volunteers in the National Assembly constituency NA-123 (Shahdara). A large number of PML-N workers and supporters attended the gathering with great zeal.
Terming the former prime minister solution to all woes faced by the country, PML-N’s Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz said a more powerful Nawaz Sharif would return to country on October 21.
Maryam insisted that the PML-N supremo was coming back to steer the country out of all kinds of crises. “He will start a new era of progress, peace and employment for the youth and rid [the nation] of inflation.”
Nawaz will restore the country’s fragile economy and eliminate the menace of terrorism, she also said. “People will prove on October 21 that only Nawaz Sharif is the leader.”
Maryam further said that the PML-N’s aim was the welfare of people and correcting the system. “There will be only ruins in Pakistan if the development done by Nawaz Sharif is removed,” she added. Maryam said: “An individual is not returning on October 21 but the country’s progress and peace.”
At the same time, she urged the people to welcome their leader at Minar-e-Pakistan, Lahore. “Several attempts were made to eliminate Nawaz Sharif,” she said, adding that he left accountability of his tormentors to Almighty Allah.
She acknowledged the challenges he faced including political rivalries, false charges, and detention, which tave taken a toll on his political career.
Maryam mocked the political rival PTI and said the person who stalled the development pace of the country was lying in the trash today while Nawaz is returning with great honour. She said regardless of the persecution and difficulties faced by the PML-N, its workers and leaders did not leave the party and stood firm with Nawaz in the darkest hour while on the other hand, PTI leaders could not bear half of the persecutions that PML-N faced and abandoned the party. Maryam said the one who eradicated inflation, load shedding, unemployment and terrorism from the country and who heals the wounds of the poor is about to return to Pakistan.
On the other hand party leaders and workers looked excited to see their leadership. Hundreds of chairs were placed for the procession and party songs were played on loud sound system. PML-N activists chanted slogans in favour of PML-N chief and three-time former prime minister Nawaz. The party workers vehemently welcomed Maryam by chanting slogans and waving party flags in their hands. The workers showered rose patels as Maryam appeared on the stage.
Speaking to The Nation a local resident and PML-N worker Abdul Ghani expressed his sentiments regarding return of PML-N supremo and said Nawaz’s return will ignite the new spirit among party ranks and workers. Ghani asserted that Nawaz would end inflation and provide employment opportunities to the people as he did in his previous government.
Another PML-N worker Ramzan told The Nation that he couldn’t wait to welcome his leader after the absence of almost four long years. Ramzan further added that he was eager to see his leader back in power so that he once again put Pakistan on the path of progress and prosperity. In connection with return of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, his party has started preparations to welcome its leader, and in this regard rallies will be held in various cities of Punjab.
Last month, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had revealed the date for his elder brother’s homecoming. “Nawaz Sharif will reach Pakistan on October 21.” However, speculations started doing rounds on social media and mainstream media about Nawaz’s return after the Supreme Court ordered to restore corruption cases against political bigwigs on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s petition challenging the amendments made to the country’s accountability laws. Ex-PM Nawaz, former president Asif Ali Zardari and former premier Yousuf Raza Gillani are likely to face inquiries after the apex court in a 2-1 verdict struck down some of the amendments made to the accountability laws.
Later, the PML-N president clarified that there was no change in the party’s supremo’s homecoming plan. The former ruling party, after in-depth discussions, declared that Nawaz is ready to face “all kinds of circumstances” upon return as per the schedule. Nawaz has been in self-imposed exile in London since November 2019 owing to health reasons. He was disqualified for life in 2017 by the Supreme Court for not declaring a receivable salary. The PML-N through its legal team would approach the Lahore High Court (LHC) for Nawaz’s bail before he lands in Pakistan. The decision was taken to avoid Nawaz’s arrest at Lahore airport because he was declared a proclaimed offender. Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced that general elections in the country would take place by the last week of January 2024.
