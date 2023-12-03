Sunday, December 03, 2023
Governor administers oath to Muhammad Ahmad Shah as caretaker provincial minister

APP
December 03, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori administered an oath to Mohammed Ahmed Shah as a caretaker provincial minister in a simple ceremony held at the Governor House here on Saturday.
The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retrd) Muqoob Baqar and Caretaker Provincial Ministers attended the oath-taking ceremony, a Governor House spokesman said. The Chief Secretary Sindh Muhammad Fakhr Alam performed the duties of organizing the ceremony. Provincial secretaries, well-known poets, journalists and people from different walks of life were also present on the occasion.

