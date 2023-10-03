Armed dacoits rob citizens in Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi-Gangs of armed dacoits have robbed numerous citizens of cash, mobile phones, and other valuables in different parts of the city, while the police have struggled to apprehend the culprits, according to informed sources.

Cases have been registered against these unknown dacoits based on complaints from crime victims. One such incident involved a citizen named Waqar Qayyum, who was travelling near Quba Mosque in Doltala when two armed dacoits intercepted him. The dacoits snatched Rs 250,000 in cash from him before fleeing the scene. cThe police visited the crime scene and filed a case with Police Station Jatli against the unidentified dacoits.

In another incident, two culprits robbed a man of cash inside a private bank and managed to escape. The owner of Afzal Medical Store lodged a complaint with the police, stating that he was swindled by two men in the bank who then disappeared. The police registered a case against the culprits and initiated an investigation.

Additionally, Mandra police have failed to trace two highwaymen involved in robbing numerous devotees at gunpoint on the Kalyam Awan Link Road. Police launched a manhunt after filing a case, but the culprits remain at large.

The police spokesperson stated that the police are committed to arresting the individuals involved in criminal activities and ensuring the safety and security of citizens.