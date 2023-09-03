5 killed, 3 injured in van-truck collision

SARGODHA - At least five people were killed while three others sustained serious injuries in a colli­sion between a van and a truck near Ahmad­wala on the Lahore Road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a van (LE 4509) from Faisalabad was heading to­wards Sargodha when a recklessly driven truck (EA 4829) hit the van from the opposite direction. Resultantly, five passengers includ­ing Mukhtar Khan Lodhi (74), Hassan (30), Muhammad Usman (28), Waqas(26) and an unidentified person, died on the spot. Three passengers were seriously injured and they were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Bhagtanwala. Lakisan police registered a case against the truck driver and started investiga­tions. Meanwhile, Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, Regional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui and Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retired) Shoaib Ali immediately reached the Bhagtanwala Hospital upon re­ceiving the information about the accident. The Commissioner and the RPO inspected the medical facilities being provided to the injured. Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti directed the hospital MS to ensure best treatment to them. The Commissioner direct­ed the Deputy Commissioner to maintain con­tact with the families of the deceased persons and provide all necessary support to them. RPO Shariq Kamal said that teams had been formed to arrest the truck driver. A transpar­ent inquiry into the incident would be con­ducted and the responsible individuals would be held accountable, he added.