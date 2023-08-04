Friday, August 04, 2023
228,000 children to be given polio drops

Our Staff Reporter
August 04, 2023
Khyber  -   All necessary arrangements have been finalized to carry out the Fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (FIPV) for the first time in the tribal district of Khyber, beginning the coming Monday. The provincial health department official stated that alongside the administration of the Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV), a fractional dose of the inactivated poliovirus vaccine would be used in the upcoming campaign to combat the crippling disease, Polio.

To ensure the effective execution of FIPV, the vaccine will be administered intradermally using a special injecting gun, which has been approved by the World Health Organization WHO. Children between the ages of four months and five years will receive the FIPV vaccination in their right hands. The health department in Khyber has formed 965 teams to immunize 228,000 children under the age of five against polio, and the anti- polio drive will cover the entire district. DHO Dr Zafar urged media personnel to play their part in educating people about the importance and benefits of the anti-polio vaccine for children’s health.

