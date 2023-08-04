CCI meets tomorrow to approve 2023 census results

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has summoned the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting tomorrow (Saturday) to grant approval on the first-ever digital Population and Housing Census held in 2023.

The meeting of the CCI will be held tomorrow at 12pm with PM Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. Chief ministers of four provinces and the federal ministers will also be in attendance.

The participants of the CCI meeting will be presented with the report compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the sources said.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has accomplished the exercise of holding the latest Population Census and compiled the results which have now been forwarded to the CCI for seeking guidance/approval from the constitutional forum.

“The summary forwarded by the Planning Ministry has informed the CCI

Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the upcoming general elections will be held on the 2023 census.

PM Shehbaz Sharif, in an interview with a private television channel, had said that during the fortnight reviews across the last three months, the oil prices were reduced most of the time.

He said that the surge in the international market compelled the government to raise petroleum prices with a heavy heart, though it always desired to put a minimum burden on the poor to ensure their economic survival.