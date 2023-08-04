UK Visas and Immigration encourages Pakistani students to apply for visas  

ISLAMABAD - UK Visas and Immigration is expecting a high demand for UK student visas this summer with August being the peak month for UK student visa applications, the British High Commission said yesterday.To beat the rush and allow time to travel to the UK before courses start in September, the British High Commission is urging students to apply for their visas online as soon as they receive their Certificate of Acceptance for Study (CAS) from their chosen education provider. Students are also being advised to take care on filling out their visa applications correctly – and to double check that they have included all the necessary information and documents. Visa applications can take longer to be assessed if an application is incorrect or incomplete. The UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) representative at the British High Commission said: “We are delighted that many students are choosing the UK to pursue higher studies. We always advise that applicants should apply early and provide all of the documents requested. This is particularly important during the busy summer period where both tourists and students are applying in large numbers.”