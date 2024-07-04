TECNO, Careem announce partnership for Win TECNO Campaign

Karachi - TECNO Pakistan, a leading smartphone brand, and Careem, the pioneer of ride hailing in Pakistan, are joining forces for an exciting Raffles Campaign, offering users the chance to win a CAMON 30 smartphone by TECNO. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony recently took place in Karachi. TECNO Pakistan was represented by Shiekh Mahad Arif, PR Manager TECNO Pakistan, and Pernia Rathore, Marketing Supervisor TECNO Pakistan. Representing Careem Pakistan was Saad Qadeer, Head of Commercial and Special Projects, and Talha Noman, Sr Commercial Manager.

To participate in the campaign, simply book as many rides as possible on Flexi Ride through the Careem platform using the promo code “WINTECNO” each ride booked with this promo code will increase your chances of winning the contest. This exciting opportunity allows users to enjoy convenient transportation while vying for the chance to own one of the latest, cutting-edge smartphones from TECNO. The excitement doesn’t stop there. In addition to the primary campaign, there is another thrilling contest designed specifically for Careem Captains. Participants who take the highest number of Flexi Rides during the campaign period will also have the chance to enter the lucky draw and win exciting gifts. This collaborative campaign not only rewards customers but also incentivizes Captains to actively participate and be a part of this contest.

Imran Saleem, General Manager Ride Hailing at Careem Pakistan stated, “We are super thrilled to partner with TECNO Pakistan to bring this raffle to our mutual customer base. At Careem, we are adamant on providing exceptional service as well as value to all our customers and Captains. We are always looking for such partnerships that enhance the overall experience of taking a ride with Careem. Similarly, it will also give our Captains a chance to win exciting prizes that will enhance their everyday journey with Careem.”

The campaign commenced on July 1 and would run through July 21. During this period, there will be opportunities for both Careem customers and captains participating in the campaign to win a brand new CAMON 30. Winners will be chosen through a lucky draw. This initiative aims to engage and reward participants throughout the campaign duration, offering multiple chances to win these smartphones.

“Having Careem as our partner in this exciting campaign is definitely going to be an amazing experience! Together, we are giving our customers a fantastic chance to win the popular CAMON 30 Smartphone just by using a promo code. At TECNO, we love coming up with exciting gifts, promotions, and high-quality products. I hope that in the future, we will continue our strategic relationship with Careem and come up with more collaborations,” says Shiekh Mahad Arif.