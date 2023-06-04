Nadra introduces one-window passport facility

Following the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will open passport counters at its offices in 30 tehsils across the country.

According to a notification issued on Sunday, the “passport counter” facility would be provided in those tehsils or sub-tehsils only where there is no passport office.

The passport counters at the Nadra offices will be set up in different areas, including in 12 small cities of Lahore region, 2 in Karachi region, 6 in Multan, 2 in Sargodha, 4 in KP and 2 in Islamabad.

Talking to media on Sunday, Passport Director General Yawar Hussain said that the one-window passport counters at Nadra would be operated by the Passport and Immigration Department.

He added that the counters are aimed at facilitating citizens and streamlining the passport application process.

“Nadra will charge Rs1,000 per passport in addition to government fees,” the DG said informing about the fee-related details for the new passport counters.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on March 1, PM Shehbaz directed to set up passport counters at Nadra offices. He directed to ease the process of CNIC and passport acquisition for the citizens.

He said that all the projects approved for the establishment of passport offices should be established in the existing offices of Nadra.