Chinese FM arrives tomorrow for trilateral talks on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Pakistan from tomorrow (May 5) for his maiden visit to Islamabad after taking the post.
Qin Gang will land in Islamabad after attending the SCO meeting in Goa on May 5 and will lead China delegation in strategic dialogue with Pakistan on May 6.
The FMs of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan will also hold a trilateral meeting Islamabad on May 6.
The last trilateral meeting of the FMs under the current mechanism was held in September 2019.
Besides the regional situation, the FMs are likely to discuss engaging Afghanistan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
A United Nations Security Council committee earlier accepted a Pakistani request to allow the acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, to travel to Pakistan to meet with the FMs of Pakistan and China.
Muttaqi is subjected to a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo under Security Council sanctions. In a letter to the committee, Pakistan’s Mission to the UN had requested an exemption for FM Muttaqi who is to travel between May 6-9 “for a meeting with the foreign ministers of Pakistan and China.”
Last month, the Security Council committee had allowed Muttaqi to travel to Uzbekistan for a meeting of the foreign ministers of neighbouring countries of Afghanistan to discuss urgent peace, security, and stability matters.
This week, UN Secretary-General.