Chinese FM arrives tomorrow for trilateral talks on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will visit Pakistan from tomorrow (May 5) for his maiden visit to Islam­abad after taking the post.

Qin Gang will land in Islamabad af­ter attending the SCO meeting in Goa on May 5 and will lead China delega­tion in strategic dialogue with Paki­stan on May 6.

The FMs of Pakistan, China and Af­ghanistan will also hold a trilateral meeting Islamabad on May 6.

The last trilateral meeting of the FMs under the current mechanism was held in September 2019.

Besides the regional situation, the FMs are likely to discuss engaging Afghanistan in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

A United Nations Security Coun­cil committee earlier accepted a Pa­kistani request to allow the acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, to travel to Pakistan to meet with the FMs of Pakistan and China.

Muttaqi is subjected to a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo under Security Council sanctions. In a letter to the committee, Pakistan’s Mission to the UN had requested an exemption for FM Muttaqi who is to travel between May 6-9 “for a meet­ing with the foreign ministers of Pa­kistan and China.”

Last month, the Security Council committee had allowed Muttaqi to travel to Uzbekistan for a meeting of the foreign ministers of neighbour­ing countries of Afghanistan to dis­cuss urgent peace, security, and sta­bility matters.

This week, UN Secretary-General.