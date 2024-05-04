KTC first tobacco manufacturing company to implement track, trace tax stamps on its products

ISLAMABAD - Khyber Tobacco Company Limited (KTC) was the first tobacco manufacturing company to implement track and trace tax stamps on its products and is committed to be truly compliant to all applicable health and fiscal regulations and to contribute to community development through our robust CSR programme. In a statement, the company said that implementing the track and trace stamps not only enhanced traceability but also signified the company’s dedication to upholding fiscal responsibilities within the country.

KTC being a leading publicly listed national company in the tobacco industry in Pakistan acknowledged the efforts of the Federal Board of Revenue in its crackdown on illicit sectors. However, a lot more needs to be done to get rid of the cigarettes smuggling menace in Pakistan. The unchecked increase in smuggling does not only jeopardise the government revenue but also kills the national companies which are finding it hard to sustain in such an environment.

KTC urged policy makers to address the recent decline in its cigarette sales witnessed over the last year which is a direct result of the exponential increase in the smuggling of cigarettes of international brands openly available in Pakistan.

The company emphasised the need for continued vigilance and collaborative efforts to eradicate the menace of smuggled cigarettes from Pakistan’s markets.

Despite facing challenging circumstances, KTC remains committed to its mission of providing quality products to its customers while adhering to local fiscal regulations.

Furthermore, KTC takes pride in its progressive stance as the first-ever tobacco company in Pakistan to be led by a woman CEO. This milestone underscores the company’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity in its leadership ranks.