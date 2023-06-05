IHC resumes hearing in petition seeking recovery of Murad Akbar today

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing in a petition seeking recovery of Murad Akbar who is brother of former PM Imran Khan’s aide Shahzad Akbar.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will conduct hearing of a petition moved by Danial Akbar son of Murad Akbar. Previously, the IHC bench summoned Secretary Ministry of Interior, Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers as well as Inspector General of ICT Police to appear before the court in person in this matter.

In the petition seeking recovery of Murad, the family claimed that he was picked up by the personnel of law enforcing agencies.

In the written order, the IHC bench had said that DIG (Operations), Islamabad along with representatives of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defence, Advocate General, ICT and AAG in attendance stated that they are investigating the matter at their end for recovery of Mirza Murad Akbar/ alleged abductee.

He further stated that a separate FIR has been lodged on the complaint of Danial Akbar in P.S. Shalimar, Islamabad qua abduction of his father.

According to the court order, the DIG (Operations), ICT as well as officials of Ministries of Interior and Defence have been confronted with details of those officials who are allegedly involved in the abduction of the detenu as per stance of the petitioner, the DIG (Operation) contended that no official of Pakistan Rangers, CTD or Islamabad Police was involved in the alleged incident.

It added, “Such aspect prima facie reflects that some organized gang is operating in Islamabad wearing the official uniforms of law enforcement agencies and engaged in criminal activities, who are required to be tackled by the law enforcing agencies of the State because it is the responsibility of State to safeguard the life and liberty of citizens of the Country.”

“Keeping in view the above position, the Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Director General, Pakistan Rangers as well as Inspector General of ICT Police are directed to appear in person before this Court on the next date of hearing. They shall also produce copy of separate criminal cases registered against the said imposters in order to protect dignity of their departments,” said the IHC bench.

Later, the court deferred the hearing of the case till June 5 for further proceedings in this matter.

According to a first-information report registered with Shalimar police station, Murad was “abducted” by people purportedly from different law-enforcing agencies from his Islamabad residence on May 28.

The case was registered under section 365 in response to a complaint lodged by Danial Akbar, Murad’s son, who subsequently filed the petition with the IHC for the recovery of his father.