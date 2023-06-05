Nadra to open Passport Counters at 30 offices across country

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) will open passport counters at its offices in 30 cities across the country, a government notification has been issued to this effect.

The decision was taken in a session chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to ease the process of passport acquisition for the citizens, a spokesman stated.

“Now a passport counter will be available at the NADRA offices,” spokesman further said.

The facility of passport issuance will be available at NADRA Centres in 12 small towns of Lahore region and two areas in Karachi.

Moreover, six NADRA centres in Multan region, two in Sargodha, two in Islamabad and four in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would have facility to issue passports, spokesperson added.

Director General Passports has said that the passport counters at NADRA offices will be under the control of the Passport & Immigration Control Department.

The NADRA will charge additional 1,000 rupees charges along with the official passport fee, DG Passports said.

The official, denied a news report that every NADRA office could issue passport from June 10.