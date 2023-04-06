Share:

PML-N senior vice president holds judiciary responsible for political, economic crisis n Says ‘we can’t accept one-sided court verdicts’ n Terms Imran’s four-year reign full of vengeance n Says false cases filed against PML-N leaders but we faced courts and jails.

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz continued casti­gating the judiciary on Wednesday saying that it never dared to stand in front of a dictator.

Addressing a law­yers’ convention here, Maryam Nawaz said that it was a matter of great concern and re­gret that all the times an elected premier was sent to home but the dictators’ rule was giv­en extension.

“Dictators ruled for over 40 years in Paki­stan’s 76-year histo­ry, but judiciary never showed courage to bring them in courts only poli­ticians were disqualified and no-elected prime minister completed his or her full term,” she said.

She said that PDM and PTI Chief Imran Khan were the parties in a petition regarding elections delay case but the apex court heard only PTI and ignored the PDM side.

“A one-sided decision is not the decision, so how should we accept it,” she lamented.

The PML-N leader also expressed deep concerns over the re­marks of Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Jus­tice Umar Ata Bandial regarding the jail terms some parliamentarians had served.

She said that if the courts announce fair and impartial verdicts, there would be no con­tempt. “If an elected Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified over having Iqama then another premier should be made accountable for telling lies with the

nation on the issue of Tyrian White,” Chief Organizer PML-N Maryam Nawaz said.

On the occasion, Interior Min­ister Rana Sana Ullah, Feder­al Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar, Federal Min­ister on Information and Broad­casting Maryam Aurangzeb, PML-N Lawyers Wing Punjab member Mohsin Shah Nawaz, Malik Siddique Awan Advo­cate, Razzaq A Mirza, Gener­al Secretary District Bar Asso­ciation Raja Sajid Aziz, Shahid Mehmood Abbasi, Faisal Janjua, Nusrat Mehmood Mirza, Syed Jaffar Hussain Shah and many other senior and junior lawyers were also present.

Maryam Nawaz said that when the parliamentarians were talking about the Consti­tution and the law, you (top ju­dicators) taunted them.

“The lawyers and masses al­ways play a pivotal role to kick out a dictator from power corri­dors,” she said.

Maryam claimed that con­cocted cases were registered against her and [her father] Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N leader who is also the party’s chief organiser asked only if she knew “what an honour” it was to go to jail for a cause. The path to truth is never easy, she added.

Maryam said that she saw [Chief Justice] Umar Atta Bandi­al on TV who became emotion­al. He should have been emo­tional when the prime minister elected by millions of people was thrown out of office.

She alleged that she and her family had been falsely implicat­ed in cases and disqualified by a “cabal of five”. “Why the judge got emotional during the hear­ing, but not when her father was disqualified as prime minis­ter over an expired Iqama,” she questioned.

“I was languishing in Adiala Jail for five months but at that time the CJP did not get emo­tional,” she lamented. She said that the courts bowed before powerful dictators in the past. She said that the courts had helped out the dictators by in­troducing LFO and PCO. “In 2018, the rights of public were robbed by introducing RTS,” said Maryam Nawaz,

She said that those involved in the Toshakhana case are used to present lame excuses when questioned by the authorities concerned. She said that why the PTI is hesitating from body search if it is not involved in robbery. Maryam held judiciary responsible for the current po­litical and economic crises in Pa­kistan. She said judicial system failed to take action on import­ant issues including leaked au­dio tapes that exposed corrup­tion among judges. She alleged that Khan had been granted bail in all twelve cases registered against him.

Coming hard on arch rival Im­ran Khan, the former premier, Maryam Nawaz said that the for­mer spy master Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed was the major facilita­tor of the cricketer-turned-pol­itician. “Since the former spy master has retired from service, his remains are still facilitating Imran Khan,” the PML-N Senior Vice President alleged.

She said that Pinki Peerni (Bushra Khan), the wife of Im­ran Khan, had directed the PTI’s digital media team head Dr Ar­salan Khalid to link everyone with the treason when the for­mer premier staged the “cipher drama”. She alleged that Im­ran and his wife stole gifts from Toshakhana, but lied to the na­tion for many years. They sold watches gifted from Saudi Ara­bia. Farah Gogi shipped money into Pakistan but they hushed up the matter. You know that you have committed a crime and so do your facilitators, she concluded.

She stated that PML-N leaders served the sentences given un­justly but they appeared before the courts. “Only those whose hands are clean do this but Iman Khan is scaring to face courts as he is a thief,” said Maryam.

She also asked if Bushra Bibi was not a public holder, then why she (Maryam) and Justice Isa’s wife Sarina Isa were treat­ed like public office holders.

Maryam Nawaz further slammed Khan for not declaring Tyrian White as his daughter.

“When a prime minister can be disqualified over an Iqa­ma, then why couldn’t another prime minister be disqualified over such a big lie,” she asked.

She said that 3-4 judges are standing with PTI Chief Imran Khan. “If the support of these 3-4 judges is withdrawn, then Imran will fall down with a thud,” she added.

She said Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah had gone to jail in a false case while the PTI chief was getting bail in dozens of cases.

“Today, I am visiting the law­yers, who are pioneers of Paki­stan and even the defenders,” she said, adding that N-League doesn’t have Fawad Chaudhry’s truck but we are owners of a truck of lawyers.

The PML-N leader also ex­pressed that her party agrees that polling should be held on schedule, not before time. “We are not afraid of elections,” she emphasized.

While addressing the con­vention, Federal Interior Minis­ter on Interior Rana Sana Ullah said that holding general elec­tions in such a critical time pe­riod would push the country to­wards unrest and anarchy. He said that the elections should be held as per wish of all the politi­cal parties and without the con­sent of a lone leader.

He said that the political par­ties and majority of judges of Supreme Court are not willing for general elections except the three judges. “Pakistan is pass­ing through a critical phase,” said Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazir Tarar add­ing that the lawyers would have to come on front foot to steer the country out of the crisis.

He said that the lawyers had conveyed a clear message to the apex court for dispensing jus­tice on an equal basis.