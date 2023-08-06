Sunday, August 06, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Post launches summer internship programme  

APP
August 06, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Post has launched its summer internship program at a vibrant opening ceremony held here at ECO Postal Staff College on Saturday.

The 6-week internship program, received an overwhelming response, from over 500 young graduates from top universities of Islamabad/ Rawalpindi. Initially only 50 students with exceptional competencies and potential have been selected for the program. These future leaders would enjoy valuable hands-on work experience on various key areas. 

This program will facilitate youngsters to set the stage for successful commencement of their professional careers ahead.

Sharing his thoughts at the opening orientation ceremony, the Director General Pakistan Post said,

“We are thrilled to launch the Summer Internship Program 2023, which is designed to ignite the careers of Pakistan’s highly talented graduates.

Toshakhana case: PTI Chairman’s lawyers absent, court pauses hearing

The internship program aligns with sustainable practices by investing in the long-term growth and success of individuals in the postal sector. 

We provide a diverse and enabling environment for the youth to develop and showcase their talent and focus on promoting experiential learning and equip interns with practical skills and knowledge.”

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1691217559.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023