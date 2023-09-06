Youth shot dead by unidentified assailant

MUZAFFARGARH - A youth was shot at and killed by an unidentified assailant in broad daylight, police said.

As per police source, Saqib Baloch received two bullet shots to the head and chest on the Main GT Road by the attacker who succeeded in escaping the scene.

The victim, a resident of Basri Kalan was on a motorbike. It’s not ascertained by any source whether the attacker was on foot or riding through some vehicle. The police crime scene unit with the forensic team reached the spot to collect evidence. It started the investigation by recording state­ments from eyewitnesses. Rescue staff came over to the crime scene and removed the body to RHC Hospital. The search for the heirs continued to hand over the body, it was said.

12 FALCON HUNTERS APPREHENDED

A team of Wildlife Department arrested 12 fal­con hunters who hunted them illegally in two sep­arate raids in Rangpur police station limits.

The team consisted of In charge special raid Nawaz Bhutta, wildlife inspectors, Altaf Ahmed, M Iqbal, Hussain Raza Shah, and game watcher Rana Noor Muhammad appeared 12 falcon hunters.

It also imposed a fine of Rs162,000 on them.

The hunters were also challened and handed over to assistant director wildlife, said official sources.