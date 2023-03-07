Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said on Tuesday PTI chairman Imran Khan will lead the election rally in Lahore on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, she said that the election rally would be taken out from Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence to Data Darbar on Wednesday at 1pm.

In another tweet, she wrote, “Lahore has become a stronghold of the PTI and we shall prove it. The people of Lahore will come out to safeguard their rights and showcase their allegiance to the Constitution [tomorrow]”.

چئیرمین پاکستان تحریک انصاف عمران خان کی قیادت میں کل بروز بدھ دوپہر 1 بجے زمان پارک سے داتا دربار کے لیے الیکشن ریلی کا آغاز ہوگا. اس وقت پوری قوم سمجھ رہی ہے کہ "عدلیہ بچاؤ، پاکستان بچاؤ". عدلیہ نے پاکستان کو انارکی سے بچانے اور آئین کے تحفظ کی کوشش کی ہے جس پر وہ زیرعتاب ہیں — Musarrat Cheema (@MusarratCheema) March 7, 2023

Moreover, the PTI chairman has also decided to visit Sindh districts soon for election campaign.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi announced April 30 as the date for elections in Punjab.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also started its preparations for holding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the Supreme Court (SC) orders.

According to sources, the election watchdog is likely to announce schedule for Punjab and KP general elections next week.