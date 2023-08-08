Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar unveils 37 job openings

ISLAMABAD - Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar has unveiled 37 job openings.

Pak-China Friendship Hospital in Gwadar is a stateof- the-art medical facility that not only provides free and high-quality treatment for the local residents but also offers employment opportunities to the coastal community.

The hospital extends an invitation to individuals driven by excellence and guided by vision to join its team, contributing to the advancement of this noble endeavour, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro. The hospital has unveiled 37 vacancies across various departments, encompassing roles such as senior consultants, registrars, specialists, and junior technicians.

Gwadar Development Authority (GDA)’s Pak-China Friendship Hospital is a state-of-the-art health facility under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), serving the people of Gwadar and Balochistan.

Indus Hospital & Health Network (IHHN) operates tertiary care facilities at the hospital through a public-private partnership with the government of Balochistan. Departments offering employment opportunities are gynaecology, paediatrics & neonatal medicine, and family medicine.

This strategic focus highlights the hospital’s dedicated commitment to prioritising the well-being of women and children, ensuring specialised care tailored to their unique needs.

According to the official website of CPEC, the hospital is planned on 68 acres of land. As per the plan, the hospital consists of medical blocks, nursing and paramedical institutes, a medical college, central laboratory, and other allied facilities. Before the currently offered jobs, the hospital had already created 35 jobs for the locals, as per the website.