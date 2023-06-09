ATC remands 44 accused in police custody

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday hand­ed over 44 accused, involved in the attack on the Jinnah House (Corps commander’s house in La­hore), to police on 7-day physical remand.

Earlier, the police produced 44 accused before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted that the ac­cused were identified in an identification parade, held at the jail. He pleaded with the court to hand over the accused on physical remand for photo grammatic test and investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and ordered for producing them on expiry of the remand term. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and work­ers for attacking Jinnah House, during May 9 riots.

30 COPS PINNED PROMOTIONAL BADGES

30 COPS PINNED PROMOTIONAL BADGES