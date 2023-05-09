Social media, internet services suspended across Pakistan

The government has suspended social media and internet services across the country, while also calling in Rangers in Lahore, following protests against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan.

According to reports, internet services in major cities have been shut down, while mobile services have been suspended in most areas of Lahore, Islamabad, and Rawalpindi. Various sectors of Islamabad are also experiencing power outages.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has blocked Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, and WhatsApp across the country, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Interior.

In addition, Mian Shakeel Ahmed, additional chief secretary Home, stated that Rangers have been called in Lahore to ensure the safety of life and property.

Protests erupted following the arrest of Imran Khan. His supporters have been calling for his release, leading to clashes with law enforcement agencies in several areas. The situation remains tense, with the government taking measures to maintain law and order.