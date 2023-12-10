PM Kakar urges policemen to change attitude

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday lauded the contributions and sacrifices of the police force in maintaining law and order in the country and stressed upon the need of change in attitude to improve the image of the force.
He was addressing the 7th annual conference of former Inspector Generals of Police (AFIGP) who had served the police force for decades. The annual event was organized by the Association of Former Inspectors General of Police (AFIGP).
The prime minister while expressing his deep appreciation for the police force for maintaining internal order, said that it was a sacrosanct duty and no society could afford chaos as anarchy was unacceptable.
He said that the police force was the custodian to protect them from that anarchy and had been serving as the frontline force from sepoy to officer to protect the society. While referring to the functioning of the force, the caretaker prime minister suggested that they required deep introspection as to how to further improve the situation and the image of the force. “Changes can come with change in attitude and not by mere changing the uniform,” he opined. Appreciating the sacrifices of police force, the prime minister said that they owed a lot for this force and particularly referred to the sacrifices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan police besides other provinces.
Recollecting the sacrifice of Shaheed Commandant FC and IGP KP Safwat Ghayur, he said that he had hardly seen an iconic figure like Safwat in the country. “If he had been alive, he would have been my leader and I would have been his follower,” he added. The prime minister observed that two noble professions in the country were mistreated including nursing and police, adding that they needed to rebrand them by providing resources and infusing confidence in them. That brand was more important indicating that self-esteem associated for doing any sort of job was significant, he added.
He said the police force cleaned the filth and dirt from society and were the chosen and noble ones as they were protecting their children.
The prime minister said that they needed to address the issues which led to issues of mistreatment of the police force.
He narrated the issues faced by two families of martyred police officials who had approached him and regretted that they were not treated in the manner they deserved and also cited Shabana, a police personnel martyred in Swat.
The caretaker prime minister also emphasized upon the need to understand the local challenges and discourse over the effective legal framework.
He said about 90,000 people had been killed in the country in the fight against terrorism and highlighted the importance of effective legislation to counter the security issues.
The prime minister said that with a state of confusion, you ought to falter and fail and clarity in carrying out any business was important. The prime minister also suggested strengthening of institutional bondage within the police force and further increasing of welfare programmes for the police force.
Earlier, former IGP Kaleem Imam said that the association was formed in 2015 with 250 members. A total of 7800 personnel laid down their lives for the peace and security of the country. About 15 allied departments of the police force were serving the people, he added.
Other speakers said that rapid changes of security posed a challenge for the police force. Terrorism was posing an existential threat which should be countered by utilizing the latest technological gadgets.
Govt to promote, safeguard human rights
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that the Government of Pakistan would continue its efforts to promote and safeguard human rights, both domestically and internationally.
He reiterated Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to further advance respect for and protection of the rights and freedoms of all our citizens as enshrined in the Constitution as well as in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. “Pakistan has consistently demonstrated its commitment to this cause, evident through various initiatives and policies aimed at protecting the dignity and rights of its citizens,” the caretaker prime minister said in a message on the occasion of International Human Rights Day being observed on December 10. The prime minister said that this year’s theme “Freedom, Equality and Justice for All” was very apt and relevant. Pakistan joined the international community in commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Universal Declaration on Human Rights. The historic declaration enshrined the inalienable rights to which all individuals were entitled - regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.
The prime minister said that some key initiatives taken by the government of Pakistan included ratification of core human rights conventions, incorporation of fundamental rights in the constitution of Pakistan, enactment of human rights laws and establishment of institutions for prevention and protection of rights. Special laws have been enacted for the protection of the rights of vulnerable population including women, children, minorities, persons with disabilities, senior citizens and transgenders, he added.
To ensure implementation of these laws, the prime minister said the government had established the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) with the power to take cognizance of the violation of human rights, the National Commission on Status of Women (NCSW) with the mandate to inquire into violations of women rights, and the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) with the mandate to take all necessary measures for protection of child rights including inquiry into cases of violation.
The Family Protection and Rehabilitation Centre in Islamabad provided temporary shelter and psycho-social counseling to victims of violence, he said, adding similarly, the establishment of Zainab Alert Response & Recovery Authority (ZARRA) and Transgender Protection Center, Islamabad were also important human rights related initiatives of the government.
The caretaker prime minister said despite visible progress in the field of human rights, several challenges remain in achieving the desired milestones.
In this regard, collaborative efforts, both at the national and international level, were vital to address the complexities involved in dealing with issues related to human rights, he further stressed. Prime Minister Kakar said Pakistan also remained deeply concerned by the status of human rights in other parts of the world. “In South Asia, India is violating all norms and conventions of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The illegal actions of 5 August 2019, aimed at demographic change and disenfranchising the Kashmiris from exercising their right to self-determination have further aggravated the scale of oppression and suppression of Kashmiri people’s basic rights, identity and fundamental freedoms,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying. He said Pakistan reiterated its call for ending egregious human rights abuses in IIOJK and reaffirmed to continue moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle against India’s tyranny, occupation and oppression. “We urge the international community to press India to grant Kashmiris their fundamental rights including the right to self-determination as enshrined in the UN Security Council resolutions,” he reiterated.