2 terrorists killed, Army Captain martyred in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI - A Captain of Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting the terrorists during a fire exchange took place between the security forces and terrorists in North Waziristan district.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), during the fierce engagement, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, as result of which two terrorists were sent to hell.

However, during the intense exchange of fire, leading his troops from the front, Captain Muhammad Osama bin Arshad (age: 24 years, resident of Rawalpindi District), having fought gallantly, made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

“Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over the martyrdom of Captain Osama Bin Arshad of Pakistan Army in exchange of firing with terrorists in Waziristan.

The prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of martyred captain’s status in paradise and granting strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

“The war against terrorists will continue till the elimination of terrorism in toto. The whole nation salutes the soldiers staying strong to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, funeral prayer of Captain Muhammad Osama Bin Arshad Shaheed who embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland in North Waziristan District, was offered at Chaklala Garrison.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and a large number of serving and retired military officers, soldiers and relatives of Shaheed attended the funeral, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that these sacrifices reaffirmed their resolve to defeat terrorism in all its forms for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

“The nation stands resolute against these foreign-abetted terrorists and their facilitators and these adversaries of Pakistan will be comprehensively defeated through a multi-domain strategy based on whole-of-the-system approach,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Shaheed Captain Osama, 24-year-old and resident of District Rawalpindi, would be buried in his native home town where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.