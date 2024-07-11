Balochistan CM vows to promote cultural, historical heritage for tourism

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Sarfraz Bugti presided over a meeting to review the departmental affairs of Culture, Tourism and Archeology on Tuesday. In the meeting, it was decided to organise various cultural events in the province to promote cultural tourism and historical heritage of Balochistan. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Balochistan, Secretary Finance and Secretary Culture Tourism and Archeology and other relevant officials.

The meeting was informed about the progress of new and ongoing departmental development projects in giving a briefing on the departmental administrative affairs and various wings of the department by the concerned officials.

The meeting was also briefed on the grant-in-aid funds allocated for cultural and tourism activities in the province.It was decided in the meeting that practical steps would be taken for the effective promotion of culture and civilisation of the province and at the end of this month, a cultural festival would be organised in Ziarat.

While Azadi Mushaira will also be organized in the month of August this year, said in the briefing.

It was also decided to organize the Balochistan Literature Festival organised by the Department of Culture, Tourism and Archeology in the first month of next year 2025 in the meeting.