BISE Lahore announces matric results-2024

LAHORE - The Lahore Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced the results of the matriculation exams, marking a significant milestone for over a quarter-million students. Ayan Kashif clinched the first position with an outstanding score of 1190 out of 1200 marks in the annual matric exams. Following closely, Moeez Haider and Tariq Iqbal secured the second position. All educational boards across Punjab unveiled the results of the 2024 matric exams on Tuesday, July 9th, at 10 AM. The students were provided access to see their their results online via their respective board’s official websites or through their mobile phones. Controller of Examinations BISE here Zahid Mian provided detailed information of the results, revealing that out of the 250,000 students who appeared, 174,000 successfully passed, yielding an overall pass percentage of 69.75 percent. Interestingly the success rate among female students was notably high, with 80 percent of girls passing the exams. On this occasion Controller exam also highlighted the issues of cheating and malpractice. There were 267 total cases of cheating identified, resulting in over 60 first information reports (FIRs) being registered. It is worth mentioning here that the results 2024 reflect that girls outperformed boys in both the science and arts groups. This trend highlights the academic achievements of female students and the continuing efforts to promote education among all demographics. Zahid Mian, controller of examinations of the Lahore board, commented on the results: “The pass percentage in the matriculation exams was 69.75 percent. We are pleased with the performance of our students, particularly the girls, who have shown exceptional results. Our efforts to uphold the standards of examination integrity have been robust.”