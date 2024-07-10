Govt’s decision allowing phone tapping challenged in LHC

The Pakistan government’s decision to authorize Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to tap phones has been challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC).

As per details, a petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) challenging the government’s decision to allow phone tapping.

The petitioner argues that the move is a violation of citizens’ privacy and freedom of expression, as guaranteed by the Constitution.

According to the petition, the government’s notification allowing phone tapping was issued under a section of the PTA Act that has no rules framed yet, making it illegal.

The petitioner has requested the court to declare the notification null and void.

Yesterday the Pakistan government authorized Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to phone tapping in the context of national security and crime prevention.

This authorization was given to the ISI under Section 54 of the Pakistan Telecommunication Act.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication issued a gazette notification to this effect. According to the notification, at least an officer of grade 18 will be appointed for this task.

The notification also granted the authority to trace calls, messages, and any form of communication.