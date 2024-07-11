IGP reviews installation of tracker in police vehicles

KARACHI - In a meeting at the Central Police Office Karachi, chaired by IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, the installation of trackers in police vehicles and fuel economy measures were reviewed, and further instructions were provided. Attendees included DIGPs Telecommunication and Transport, AIGP Headquarters Sindh, Project Director IT, and representatives from a private tracker company.

DIGP T&T detailed the trackers installed in police vehicles, emphasizing their importance, utility, and fuel-saving benefits. IGP directed all district SSPs and police units to ensure monthly inspections of all vehicles, oversee the overhauling and repair of dilapidated and out-of-order vehicles, and submit a photographic report every month. He also stated that a regular inquiry will be conducted in case of police vehicle accidents, and a list of expert and experienced officers for these inquiries should be prepared and submitted for review.