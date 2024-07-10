Maryam Nawaz announces free 1,224 flats for labourers, hostels for women

Punjab CM has announced to provide 1,224 flats to labourers in Taxila and Sundar labour colonies without any cost.

The key decisions were made about labourers’ welfare in a session chaired by CM Punjab.

During the session, the Labour Department’s performance was reviewed and officials briefed the CM about the performance.

The projects related to workers scholarship program, labour colonies, health facilities for labourers were reviewed in the session.

Punjab CM has also directed to pay the Rs. 6 billion dues of death and marriage grants for labourers. Building of two hostels for women workers in garment city was approved on the instructions of .

She also announced a free accommodation facility to 704 women workers in Sheikhupura.

Punjab CM also directed to ensure implementation of labour reforms, occupational safety and health and laws about minimum wage.

CM asserted that the minimum wage of Rs. 37, 000 will be enforced taking all stakeholders on-board.

She highlighted that every worker’s protection is the responsibility of the government.

She stated the challenges faced by labourers and stressed to implement workplace safety protocol and SOPs and provisions of safety gears for sanitary staff.