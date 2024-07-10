Thursday, July 11, 2024
Matric results: medals awarded to position holders

Our Staff Reporter
July 10, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -   The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad organised a prize distribution ceremony in the honour of top position holders in matriculation results 2024 at Divisional Model College here on Tuesday. Chairperson Board/Commissioner Silwat Saeed presided over the ceremony while Secretary Board Dr Habibul Rehman, Controller Examination Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali and other officers were also present.

Heads of various government and private educational institutions, teachers, parents, students and relatives of position holders were also present.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed gave away medals and certificates to position holder students.

The first position holder Urooj Fatima was also given a special prize of laptop by the education board. The topper was also given a cash prize of Rs20,000, second Rs15,000 and third Rs 10,000. The commissioner congratulated the position holders, teachers and parents on brilliant success and urged the students to focus on their studies with the same spirit and hard work for a bright future.

Our Staff Reporter

