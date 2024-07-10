Thursday, July 11, 2024
Pervez Khattak records his testimony in 190 million pounds reference today

Pervez Khattak records his testimony in 190 million pounds reference today
Web Desk
4:49 PM | July 10, 2024
The accountability court in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail has adjourned the case hearing of the 190 million pounds reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi until July 13.

Accountability court’s judge Muhammad Ali Warraich heard the 190 million pounds reference in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail today.

During the hearing, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi appeared before the courtroom from jail.

Witness in the 190 million pounds reference, former federal minister Pervez Khattak, recorded his testimony during the hearing.

Pervez Khattak in his statement said that “Shehzad Akbar informed that money from Pakistan was sent abroad illegally that was confiscated in Britain and that money will be returned to Pakistan.”

Pervez Khattak informed that this matter was not included in the cabinet's agenda and included it as an additional agenda. Documents related to money were presented in the sealed envelopes in the cabinet meeting.

Web Desk

