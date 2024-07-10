Pervez Khattak records his testimony in 190 million pounds reference today

The accountability court in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail has adjourned the case hearing of the 190 million pounds reference against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi until July 13.

Accountability court’s judge Muhammad Ali Warraich heard the 190 million pounds reference in Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail today.

During the hearing, Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi appeared before the courtroom from jail.

Witness in the 190 million pounds reference, former federal minister , recorded his testimony during the hearing.

in his statement said that “Shehzad Akbar informed that money from Pakistan was sent abroad illegally that was confiscated in Britain and that money will be returned to Pakistan.”

informed that this matter was not included in the cabinet's agenda and included it as an additional agenda. Documents related to money were presented in the sealed envelopes in the cabinet meeting.