PM, army chief attend funeral prayers for Shaheed Capt Osama

Funeral prayers for Captain Muhammad Osama Bin Arshad Shaheed who embraced martyrdom while defending the motherland in North Waziristan District, was offered at Chaklala Garrison.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir and a large number of serving and retired military officers, soldiers and relatives of Shaheed attended the funeral, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

On the occasion, the prime minister said that these sacrifices reaffirmed their resolve to defeat terrorism in all its forms for a peaceful and prosperous Pakistan.

“The nation stands resolute against these foreign-abetted terrorists and their facilitators and these adversaries of Pakistan will be comprehensively defeated through a multi-domain strategy based on whole-of-the-system approach,” the press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Shaheed Captain Osama, 24-year-old and resident of District Rawalpindi, would be buried in his native home town where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.