PM congratulates Daanish School student over 1st position in BISE Lahore exams

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday congratulated Muhammad Ayan Kashif, a student of Daanish School for clinching the first position in the matriculation examination of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Lahore. The prime minister, in a statement, said that Ayan Kashif of Daanish School Mianwali proved his mettle by scoring 1190 marks in the board examination. Also felicitating Ayan Kashif’s family and teachers, the prime minister said the male and female students of Daanish School had set a new example of success and capability. He reiterated the government’s resolve to expand Daanish School’s network across the country to bring about a change through education. Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated Moez Haider and Maheen Sajjad for grabbing second and third positions respectively. He also felicitated three female students Abeera Ashraf, Zainab Asif and Sehar Shakeel for obtaining a second position in the science group.